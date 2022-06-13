East Texans turn to affordable summer fun

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the summer travel season is underway, it’s not just the cost of gas people will have to take into account when having to plan out their activities.

People already have to consider their daily necessities, food and fuel cost increases. This summer, prices aren’t far behind when it comes to travel.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, their latest report shows airfares are up 40 percent and hotels are up 19 percent in comparison to last year. Prices like these may have individuals and families re-thinking their summer trips and turning to low-cost activities instead.

Local parks, such as Pecan Park in Nacogdoches, have always been an attraction. This summer the park may take on a whole new appreciation.

“We came to the park to hang out. There’s some trees which is nice because we have been playing outside at home and it was really hot,” said Nacogdoches resident, Jocelyn Caraway.

This is the first summer her family did not plan a vacation ahead of time due to the high-cost people are seeing. “We’re kind of waiting to see what happens price wise I think. It’s so expensive to take trips so definitely looking for things to do you know that are cheaper or still fun for the kids and entertain them without having to spend the cost of traveling, " Caraway said.

