Lufkin man indicted on charge he killed another driver while evading arrest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A Lufkin man has been indicted following a wreck involving an attempted traffic stop on April 24. Isidro Rodriguez, 53, died in the crash.

Dalton Lilley was indicted on June 1 by an Angelina Co. grand jury, on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, causing death, which is a second degree felony.

The incident occurred when, according to the Texas DPS report, Lilley was driving a 2013 Chevy SUV east on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle. Rodriguez was driving a 1991 Ford pickup east in front of the SUV and was in the process of making a left turn when the SUV began to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the pickup on its left side.

Capt. Alton Lenderman of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to an assault in progress when they saw the suspect vehicle. A deputy had turned around and turned on his sirens and Lilley fled from the deputy, Lenderman said. The wreck happened about a mile from where the deputy had initiated the stop.

There will be an arraignment hearing on June 23 in Judge Paul E. White’s court.

