Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A night out riding ATVs at Carpenter’s Bluff turned into a search and rescue mission Sunday evening.

According to Denison Fire Rescue, a 33-year-old Sherman man, Luis Erives-Domingues, saw a child struggling to swim in the Red River.

“He jumps into the water, saves the child’s life, brings him to shore, but unfortunately, he slips back into the water and never resurfaced,” said Cheyenne Henderson, the Battalion Chief at Denison Fire Rescue.

Not too long after, Abbey Roland said she pulled into Carpenter’s Bluff, shocked by the sight of the air boat out on the water.

“It was looking for something,” said Roland. “They were like fishing around. I watched them for a good ten minutes, yelling back and forth at each other saying like ‘clear.’ It was kind of a scary situation, so I tried to get out of there as quickly as possible.”

Monday morning, Denison Fire Rescue said they found Erives-Domingues’ body in only three feet of water.

The night before, OHP said floodgates at the dam were open, resulting in at least 7 feet of water rushing the river.

“It’s all fun and games until the water starts to rise, and then the undertows and the currents tend to be what’s the problem,” said Henderson.

This tragedy is just one of several drownings this year, with two bodies recovered from the Red River since the beginning of May.

One of them was a fisherman at the Denison Dam, who witnesses said they last saw in the river as the generator opened.

“It happens every year,” said Roland. “The Red River, it not only has alligator gar in it, it has a really strong current, places where it just drops off, and you have no idea what’s going on.”

Denison Fire said the child is expected to fully recover.

Officials add this is yet another reminder that when the dam lets water out, it’s time for swimmers to get out too.

“If the floodgates are open, I would suggest to get out of the river,” said Henderson. “Stay away from the river.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved