Remaining hot and dry through much of this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome has now shifted to our east, situated across the Mississippi River Valley. Even though it is not directly on top of us, it is still in close proximity to keep our hot and dry weather in place for the next few days.

We will be dealing with warm and sultry nights as overnight lows only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s. With abundant sunshine and sinking air in place, daytime highs will continue to flirt with the century mark for the foreseeable future.

This heat dome will edge closer to us by the mid-week time frame before shifting north into the southern plains by the end of the week. When we get towards Friday and Saturday, there are signs that minor disturbances and a weak cold front may try to sneak in the backdoor from the northeast as it rotates around this heat ridge These two features may help ignite some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances for the Piney Woods.

At this time, I have the rain chance at 20% on Friday and 30% on Saturday. Given how dry things are getting, we will gladly welcome any prospects for rain, even if it may come on the weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.