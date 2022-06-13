Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Man who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son