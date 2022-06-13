Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In response to worker shortages in restaurants, a small percentage of them are testing out robotic technology to supplement service staff.

Jalapeño Tree in Tyler has been testing out a new robot they named Pepper, serving as a hostess. The robot also has the ability to serve in other functions as well as serving food or taking dirty dishes to the kitchen.

They will be making a decision within the next few weeks if they will purchase the robot, but the general manager, Dave Deffenbaugh, indicated they are leaning towards purchasing it at this point. He said the general consensus among customers has been positive. He also said that the robot will not be replacing employees, but only there to offer relief during a time when they are struggling to get workers.

Tyler Jalapeno Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Justin Kyle Holland, 35
Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.

Latest News

For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
WATCH: Report from the scene of burning Kilgore hotel
Constable Removal
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office