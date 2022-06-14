3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three volunteer firefighters from the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital following a woods fire in Lufkin.

Richard Brunk, President of the Moffett VFD said they were assisting other departments with a woods fire off Old Hwy 59 in Lufkin and the Fire Chief, Eddie Sweet, collapsed.

Sweet was taken for treatment and his wife, Marie Sweet, also a volunteer firefighter with Moffett VFD and the chief’s sister Holly Klock, also a volunteer firefighter followed the chief to the hospital. While in the waiting room both women passed out, according to Brunk.

All three were flown to Hermann Memorial in Houston by helicopter and put on ventilators.

The doctor said Chief Eddie Sweet’s lungs and esophagus were burned and said something was in the smoke that caused this. Brunk said the fire was near a pipeline but the pipeline was not damaged in the fire

Brunk said the chief was taken off the ventilator and put in a regular room Tuesday morning.

Firefighter Marie Sweet was taken off the ventilator at about 10:45 this morning and is in a burn suite, according to Brunk.

Monday night a defibrillator was used on firefighter Holly Klock, the chief’s sister, because of her heart, she is in the ICU.

Brunk said two other firefighters were treated and released.

Brunk said he is “the only one left” and the Moffett Fire Department is out of service and their calls are being routed to other departments.

