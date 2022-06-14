Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

7 safely escape Lufkin house fire

1300 block of Helen Street.
1300 block of Helen Street.(City of Lufkin)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A house of seven, including two children, managed to escape a house fire in Lufkin Tuesday morning without injury.

According to a City of Lufkin press release, the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of Helen Street. Someone at the house called 911 at 7:35 a.m. to report the house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw flames coming out of the house. The were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said they woke to flames at the end of their bed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Holland, 35
Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Dalton Lilley (previous booking photo from 2020)
Lufkin man indicted on charge he killed another driver while evading arrest
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting