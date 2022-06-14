Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the top security cameras in the country has donated 80 cameras to Amarillo Zoo to help solve the mystery of the Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Wyze, a Seattle company is donating 80 Wyze Cam v3 cameras to the Zoo.

“Like many on social media, we saw the picture of the Unidentified Amarillo Object that was recently near the Amarillo Zoo,” said Dave Crosby, cofounder and chief marketing officer for Wyze. “Was it an alien? An animal? A human with a costume? The world is curious.”

The Amarillo Zoo was not able to provide a clear image of the UAO.

“We’re making it our mission at Wyze to make sure when and if it comes back, we all get the answers we need. That’s why we are sending 80 of our cameras. The Wyze Cam v3 has color night vision so we get a clear shot of when the UAO when and if it comes back,” said Crosby.

The City of Amarillo released an image of the UAO on June 8.

“We are grateful for Wyze and this incredibly generous donation to the Amarillo Zoo. It is doubtful we will ever discover the identity of the UAO. However, thanks to Wyze, the Amarillo Zoo will have the best camera technology on the market. This donation improves the security of the entire zoo facility,” said said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

