East Texas Kitchen LIVE on ETN: Father’s Day recipes

Dads are often pictured grilling out on Father's Day, but since it's incredibly hot right now, why don't we give them a break and cook for them indoors while they relax? Here are some recipes that are tried and true with the men in our families.

Mama Steph’s Mennonite barbecued meatballs

These meatballs are a favorite of our family. We have many Mennonite friends in Florida, and this is one of the recipes they shared with me that I’ve been making for several decades.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup white breadcrumbs

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

For the sauce:

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

Method:

Put beef in a large mixing bowl, so you have room to mix ingredients well. Add the eggs, bread crumbs, salt and pepper, 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well with hands to really incorporate the bread crumbs into the meat.

Form the meat mixture into golf ball-sized meatballs and place into a greased baking dish.

Mix together sauce ingredients: 1 cup barbecue sauce, the brown sugar, vinegar and the mustard. Whisk together to incorporate the sugar into the sauce. Then pour evenly over the meatballs.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. Drain any fat that cooked out during baking. Serve with potatoes and vegetables of choice. Enjoy!

Esther’s Beans by Jennifer Kielman

Jennifer shares her take on Esther Ludwig’s beans, found in an old church cookbook. She says this is a family favorite recipe for every get-together.

1 pound ground beef

1 package of bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 can kidney beans

1 can butter beans

1 can pork and beans

Method:

Brown the ground beef, bacon and onion. Add the ketchup, salt, mustard, vinegar and brown sugar. Then add all the beans. Stir in. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes, or simmer on stovetop until thickened to your preference.

Death by chocolate trifle by Mama Steph

I’ve shared this one before, but it’s my husband’s favorite, and I make it every Father’s Day.

2 recipes of your favorite brownies, homemade or box mix (both work equally well here), baked and cooled

1/4 cup brewed coffee (optional)

2 boxes chocolate pudding, prepared according to package directions

whipped cream (either one large Cool Whip, or two cans Reddi Whip...or homemade!)

1 bag Heath Bits o’ Brickle baking bits (in the baking aisle with chocolate chips)

Method:

Cut brownies into small squares. If using the coffee, sprinkle it evenly over the cut brownies and allow to absorb.

Next, line a trifle bowl or other clear bowl with a layer of brownie across the bottom.

Top with a layer of pudding.

Sprinkle with some of the candy bits.

Add a layer of whipped cream, then repeat layers of brownies, pudding, candy, and whipped cream until you run out of brownies and pudding.

Top with a final layer of whipped cream and candy bits. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

