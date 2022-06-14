Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hot, hazy, and breezy conditions will continue before slight rain chances creep in by weeks’ end

Weather Where You Live
Hot, hazy, and humid weather to continue with slight rain chances returning by week's end.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The hot, hazy, and muggy weather will remain on display as the Saharan dust keeps that hazy look in our east Texas skies. Even though we do not have heat advisories in place for our deep east Texas counties, our heat indices, or feels like temperatures, will still push the envelope as those values top out between 102-105 the next few afternoons.

The infamous heat dome has now shifted to our east, situated across the Mississippi River Valley.  Even though it is not on top of us, it is still in close proximity to keep our hot and dry weather in place for the next few days.

We will be dealing with warm and sultry nights as overnight lows only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s.  With abundant sunshine and sinking air in place, daytime highs will continue to flirt with the century mark for the foreseeable future.

This heat dome will edge closer to us by the mid-week time frame before shifting north into the southern plains by the end of the week. 

When we get towards Friday and Saturday, there are signs that minor disturbances and a weak cold front may try to sneak in the backdoor from the northeast as it rotates around this heat ridge  These two features may help ignite some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances for the Piney Woods.

At this time, I have the rain chance at 30% on both Friday and Saturday.  Given how dry things are getting, we will gladly welcome any prospects for rain, even if it may come on the weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

