Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a...
Brandon Ned(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) - Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp. In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers. No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.

