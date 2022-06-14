Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo...
Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.(City of Penitas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - A South Texas mayor has been arrested after a federal indictment accused him of committing bribery and fraud. Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. The two-count indictment accuses Lopez of embezzling from the La Joya Independent School District. From March through August 2018, the district made purchases totaling about $70,000 from a business Lopez runs, the indictment alleges. Lopez also is accused of offering a bribe to a district employee concerning those purchases. If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

