Tuesday’s Weather: Hot and muggy again today. Highs in the 90s, feeling like the low 100s

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Highs in the upper 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values, or what it feels like outside in the shade, will peak in the low 100s this afternoon, but stay below Heat Advisory criteria. That said, it will still be dangerously hot outside, advisory or not, be sure to practice those heat safety tips we talk about often this time of year. Highs will remain in the upper 90s through the rest of the work week, some days with more clouds than others. By Friday, there will be a very low chance for a few showers, and a better chance on Saturday, but the chances are still slim. Highs by the end of the week may make it back into the triple digits, and we’ll likely see Heat Advisories issued once again. Between the Great Texas Balloon Race, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth, there will be plenty going on this weekend. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe/plan to as you look ahead to the end of the week. Have a great Tuesday.

