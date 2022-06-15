Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case involving baby abandoned in subzero temperatures

Daigle
Daigle(WAGM)
By WAGM News and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) – Police in Maine arrested a woman connected to a nearly 40-year-old cold case involving a baby who was abandoned in below zero degree temperatures at a gravel pit.

In a release, the Maine State Police said they arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, who they said was the mother of the infant.

Police said the Baby Jane Doe was found dead in Frenchville, Maine, on Dec. 7, 1985. The baby was discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home.

Detectives with state police tracked the dog’s path back to the location where their investigation determined the baby was born and then abandoned.

The case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives, WAGM reports.

Recent advancements in technology that included DNA and genetic genealogy were credited by police to help identify Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the baby’s mother.

Daigle was indicted on one count of murder and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police said they took her into custody outside her home without incident Monday.

She has been charged with murder and is being held in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Holland, 35
Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Dalton Lilley (previous booking photo from 2020)
Lufkin man indicted on charge he killed another driver while evading arrest

Latest News

Smith County Road Closed
Smith County Road Closures
Best Western Fire
Best Western Fire
Great Texas Balloon Race
Parking, traffic to be different at this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race
Active Shooter Training
Active Shooter Training
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park