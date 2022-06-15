Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Autopsy shows Alto basketball player died of natural causes

Autopsy shows Alto basketball player died of natural causes
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - An autopsy shows an Alto basketball player who died after collapsing on the court during a game suffered from a heart condition.

Devonte Mumphrey’s death came in February.

An autopsy signed on April 11 and made available to KTRE on Wednesday showed Mumphrey had an enlarged heart.

The document lists cardiomegaly as the primary cause of death and the manner of death as natural.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
1300 block of Helen Street.
7 safely escape Lufkin house fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
An 18-wheeler caught fire on Loop 287 in Lufkin on Tuesday night.
Traffic Alert: Truck fire slows traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin

Latest News

Diboll baseball
Error on final out sends Brock to state championship over Diboll
Error on final out sends Brock to state championship over Diboll (10 p.m.)
Diboll lost to Brock in the first round of the state tournament. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Error on final out sends Brock to state championship over Diboll
TRINITY 7 ON 7
Harmony advances in Trinity SQT