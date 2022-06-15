Body camera footage from Paris officer-involved shooting raises questions

WARNING: Explicit and disturbing content. This story and its components are not suitable for all viewers.

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A June night in Paris, one year ago.

One man paralyzed, one man tased and criminally charged, one officer pulling the trigger.

Now, new body cam footage resurrects old questions.

“The punishment did not fit the crime.”

On June first of last year, this was the scene at Colton “Coco” Carico’s home.

Carico says he was in a mental health crisis after he rolled his truck and got a ride home.

Paris police say they went on a welfare check when they saw property was damaged and they traced the vehicle to him.

“It’s important that these officers are beginning to be trained about how the response to someone who appears to be in a mental health crisis must be different,” said Lee Merritt, Carico’s attorney.

Carico says he was suicidal.

In body cam footage, you can see him point the rifle he is holding under his own chin.

“Instead, he shot me in the spine and now I can’t walk for the rest of my life,” says Carico.

The footage shows Carico turn to go inside and that’s when officer Derek Bristow - identified by Carico - shoots once, hitting Carico in the spine.

The City of Paris issued a statement Monday night, saying “officers feared for their safety” after Carico displayed the rifle, creating “a very clear and present danger.”

“You can’t just shoot someone in the back and either kill them or change their life,” said Cindy, Carico’s mother. She doesn’t want us to use her last name because she says she and her family have been getting threats since they released the bodycam footage on Youtube.

Carico’s family and attorney hope what happened that fateful night in June will start a conversation about mental health that sparks widespread change.

“Criminal felony charges for his actions. The amount of force that he used without proper justification is a crime if any other citizen does it,” said Merritt.

The Texas Rangers found the shooting to be justified in their investigation and a state grand jury also cleared Bristow of any charges in December.

“You have your rights for a reason and he didn’t. He wasn’t allowed his,” said Cindy.

This footage was released by the Carico family after an attorney for Colton’s father, Joey, got it during proceedings for charges he faced from that night.

Just last week, he pled no contest to interfering with public duties and terroristic threat against a public servant and got a deferred sentence.

“It’s so hard. I needed my legs so much. I miss running. I miss walking around, just getting out of bed, you know and standing up,” said Carico.

The City of Paris claims this footage was altered and released what they call the “unedited” version to the public Tuesday. You can see that here.

To view the entire video released by the Carico family on YouTube, click here.

Carico’s representation, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, says they plan to have a third party evaluation of the use of deadly force by the paris police department in this situation as part of their push for criminal charges against Derek Bristow.

A gofundme to help Carico cover medical and accessibility expenses. You can find that here.

Here is the statement released to News 12 by the City of Paris on Monday night:

It has come to the City’s attention that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage in regard to a shooting incident has been released on social media, along with misleading and inflammatory comments. Our Paris police officers, who place themselves at risk every day, and our citizens, deserve a more complete picture. On June 1, 2021, Paris Police Department officers investigated a motor vehicle rollover accident involving damage to the property of a third party. The driver had fled the scene, but officers traced the abandoned vehicle to Colton Carico. Officers arrived at Mr. Carico’s home, where Mr. Carico eventually appeared at the door. Officers repeatedly and politely requested Mr. Carico come speak with them about the accident which he initially refused to do. When he did eventually exit the home, Mr. Carico did so with a rifle in his hands. Officers ordered him to drop the rifle multiple times, but he would not comply with those commands. As a result of Mr. Carico brandishing a rifle, the officers feared for their safety as well as for the safety of Mr. Carico’s girlfriend, who was also present and in Mr. Carico’s line of fire. Mr. Carico’s actions created a very clear and present danger that the officers were forced to address in order to prevent Mr. Carico from firing the rifle in his hands. The events that ensued, which resulted in Mr. Carico’s sustaining a gunshot wound, happened in a matter of seconds and occurred only because Mr. Carico created a dangerous situation by introducing a high-powered rifle into an otherwise nonviolent scene. Moreover, to address misleading comments on social media, this call was not in reference to any mental health issues, and Mr. Carico’s mental health was not in question nor at issue in the call. In the ensuing weeks, the matter was thoroughly investigated by the Texas Rangers, who found the shooting to be justified. Furthermore, after a presentation by the state attorney general’s office, a Lamar County grand jury also cleared the involved officer by issuing a no bill on the case in December of 2021. In connection with this statement, and so that a more complete picture is presented, the Police Department will be releasing the officer’s entire body-cam recording with limited editing to protect confidential personal information of 3rd parties, as opposed to the abbreviated version that has been posted elsewhere on social media. The City supports the Police Department and its officers and is confident that both the facts and the law support its officers in this case. The City will have no additional comment at this time.

