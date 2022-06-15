Boy, 7, spends days in ICU after venomous snake bites him

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WJXT) - A fun time playing in the backyard ended with a Florida boy spending several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a venomous snake.

Elijah Bustamante, 7, is slowly regaining his strength and learning to walk again after a scary encounter with what doctors believe was a venomous water moccasin.

The boy says he was playing in his backyard June 3 when he went to pick up a rock, and the snake jumped out of a bush and bit him on the left leg.

Elijah Bustamante, 7, spent four days in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after he was bitten by what doctors believe was a venomous water moccasin while playing in his backyard. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Elijah was rushed to the hospital, with his leg extremely swollen from the large bite. Doctors gave him seven rounds of antivenin, and he was kept in the intensive care unit for four days.

He was back at home Monday night and in better spirits, despite his continued pain. But he still has a long road to recovery. The 7-year-old is not able to walk yet, and he has to go through physical therapy to regain strength in the leg where he was bitten.

In the meantime, his family is avoiding the backyard, especially because the snake was not trapped.

“My message would be just like when you think it’s not gonna happen… it can happen,” said Elijah’s mother, Sanita Bustamante.

Florida’s Poison Control Center says there have been 40 patients who have reported bites so far this year in the 10 counties in Northeast Florida. The patients’ ages have ranged from 3 to 75 years old.

Spokesperson Mike McCormick says if you are bitten by a snake, call poison control and get medical care immediately. He says not to ice or cut the wound, attempt to suck the venom out or try to capture the snake.

Six out of 44 native species of snakes in Florida are venomous. This is the time of year when snakes are most active.

