Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Angelina County political candidate charged with perjury will serve prison time as part of a plea agreement.

David Stua, who gained attention in the county over the years for submitting thousands of open records requests seeking information in various legal matters, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated perjury before Angelina County Judge Paul White, who rendered a four-year prison sentence for each count as part of the plea agreement. Additonally, Stua will serve one year in the county jail after pleading guilty to one county of criminal trespassing. The remaining charges, two other counts of aggravated perjury, attempt to commit sexual performance of a child, attempt to commit indecency with a child and online solicitation, were dismissed.

Stua has unsuccessfully run for office several times. He is most known for his attempts to free former Davita nurse Kimberly Saenz from prison, as he believed her innocent of any crime.

