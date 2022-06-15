Harrison County deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their intoxicated mother following a crash on I-20 overnight.

According to a Facebook post, drivers on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 619 said a woman was running into traffic. A DPS trooper found the woman at mile marker 623 and said she appeared to be intoxicated. A deputy arrived, and the woman, identified as Fantasia Martinez, 26, of Marshall, was placed under arrest and into the back of a patrol vehicle. Martinez then said she had been driving and her car had broken down and her two six-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers started searching the area and the vehicle was found crashed out on the south service road of I-20.

One infant child was found in the vehicle. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While Martinez was in the car, police said she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. Martinez is in custody and has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering a child, one count of resisting arrest and one count of escaping custody.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.