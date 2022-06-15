Hot, hazy, and humid weather on the menu as we add in a slight chance of a cooling downpour by the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another hot and hazy Wednesday in east Texas due to the Saharan dust that is still present in our east Texas skies.

We have seen some very tiny, isolated showers develop down in southern Polk, Tyler, and Jasper counties this afternoon. Most areas will remain dry as the cap or lid in the atmosphere will keep most of us dry.

Even though we do not have heat advisories in place for our deep east Texas counties, our heat indices, or feels like temperatures, will still push the envelope as those values top out between 102-105 the next few afternoons.

The infamous heat dome has now shifted to our east, situated across the Mississippi River Valley. Even though it is not on top of us, it is still in close proximity to keep our hot and dry weather in place.

We will be dealing with warm and sultry nights as overnight lows only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s. With abundant sunshine and sinking air in place, daytime highs will continue to flirt with the century mark for the foreseeable future as we top out in the upper 90′s.

When we get towards Friday and Saturday, there are signs that minor disturbances and a weak cold front may try to sneak in the backdoor from the northeast as it rotates around this heat ridge These two features may help ignite some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances for the Piney Woods.

At this time, I have the rain chance at 30% on both Friday and Saturday. Given how dry things are getting, we will gladly welcome any prospects for rain, even if it may come on the weekend.

