Lufkin pastor who took in, comforted family recounts Helen St. fire

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pastor Homer Freeman lives across the street from where the Helen Street fire happened.

On Wednesday, he described the scene. He took in the family who lived in the home and comforted them while Lufkin fire crews put out the fire.

A family of seven, including two children, managed to escape the house fire in the 1300 block of Helen Street Tuesday morning. Someone at the house called 911 at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to report that the house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw flames coming out of the house. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said they woke to flames at the end of their bed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1300 block of Helen Street.
1300 block of Helen Street.(City of Lufkin)

Previous story: 7 safely escape Lufkin house fire

