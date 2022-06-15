Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Odessa residents lose water after main break

Water main break in Odessa.
Water main break in Odessa.(City of Odessa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa remained without water as crews worked to restore service amid scorching temperatures in the area.

The city water system’s 165,000 customers’ taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch main broke late Monday afternoon. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system’s customers that still had water.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit as Texas - like much of the United States - faced extremely hot and humid conditions this week. Odessa officials have said that drinkable water could be restored later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
1300 block of Helen Street.
7 safely escape Lufkin house fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
An 18-wheeler caught fire on Loop 287 in Lufkin on Tuesday night.
Traffic Alert: Truck fire slows traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin

Latest News

Fantasia Martinez
Harrison County deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Join Mama Steph and Jennifer Kielman for a delicious Father's Day menu!
East Texas Kitchen LIVE on ETN: Father’s Day recipes
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers