Parking, traffic to be different at this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re planning on attending the Great Texas Balloon Race in the evenings Friday and Saturday, you may want to add some extra time to your trip.

The race will be held at the Longview Convention Complex for the first time this year. And to make parking go more quickly Longview Police are asking attendees to be prepared to make a right turn to park as turning left will slow down the process. Parking will be in front of the fairgrounds entrance off Jaycee Drive at the fairgrounds, and across the street in a large field.

“Coming in off of 31, coming in off of the loop is the best way to enter Jaycee. And definitely not coming into Cotton Street because it’s not going to get you anywhere. They do have handicap spots up there. That’s the other side to that. If there’s some handicap needs, there we have specific parking off of Cotton Street but that’s it,” Sgt. Jeremy Higginbotham with the Longview Police Department said.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The front entrance to Maude Cobb off Cotton will be open to VIP and handicapped traffic only.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.