The Stew Review: Jurassic World: Dominion deserves extinction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When going into a movie, it’s vital that the viewer manage their expectations. After all, most films will fail to live up to whatever preconceived notions you maintain going into it. This remained true for me with Jurassic World: Dominion, just not in the way you might be thinking.

You see, I expected Dominion to be bad. The first Jurassic World was worthless (I skipped the second) and Colin Trevorrow is a director whose capabilities as a writer and director, charitably, leave much to be desired. What I couldn’t have expected, however, even with expectations so thoroughly muted is just how thoroughly this movie would fall short even then. The bar was so low as to be halfway in the ground. Dominion manages to slip, trip over the bar and tumble haplessly into a pit, flailing wildly on its way to the bottom.

Frankly, I’d rather sit through Trevorrow’s artless “original” Jurassic World twice than even sniff at Dominion. The first Jurassic World may have been a cacophonic swirl of largely idiotic imagery (a T-Rex literally walks away from an explosion like any run-of-the-mill action hero), but it at least ostensibly had something to say about the state of modern blockbusters and the audiences who gobble them up. Trevorrow may have completely undercut that thesis at every turn possible while lacking any semblance of self-awareness, but at least he had something on his mind while delivering the very thing he was criticizing. (See also: Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch.) Dominion, on the other hand, has a moment so impossibly stupid (that is played entirely straight) it made me want to walk out that instant.

But even taken on its own merits as a purely visceral, sensorial experience Dominion never even reaches the heights of The Lost World, a movie many consider to be the nadir of the entire Jurassic Park franchise. The Lost World isn’t a good movie, but it at least has a personality and manages to deliver a couple superb setpieces. Dominion wishes it had anything half as good as the cliffside T-Rex attack in The Lost World, but instead settles for “mostly decent” with scenes like the motorcycle chase in Malta or dino-induced plane crash. If you’re not going to even try to say something with your movie about evil corporations (it’s literally called BioSyn, I wish I was making this up) while having the audacity to give it a runtime of two-and-a-half hours, that thing better burst at the seams with cackle-worthy dinosaur carnage and fun character moments. The good stuff in here couldn’t even fill a barebones 90 minutes. Instead, I hope you like Apple CEO Tim Cook knock-offs and giant locusts because that’s what this movie is really about.

Perhaps if Dominion could figure out which movie it wanted to be, things might be a bit more engaging. The problem is, Trevorrow couldn’t decide if he wanted to make a movie about parents desperately trying to rescue a baby raptor and their kidnapped surrogate daughter, or a movie reuniting the Jurassic Park band for one last hurrah. Instead, he smooshed both together resulting in a lumbering monstrosity that ironically resembles one of the genetically fabricated dinosaurs that are found throughout this secondary trilogy.

Adding insult to injury, the legacy characters of Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler are all so atrociously written and feel so completely out of character that had there not been a cavalcade of meaningless callbacks to it, I’d question whether Trevorrow had even seen the original Jurassic Park at all. This feels especially true of Alan Grant. Sam Neill looks borderline embarrassed to be there and who could blame him. There’s not a single thing that character does or says that feels true to the character to the point where you could have subbed in someone named Grant Alan and no one would have known the difference.

Meanwhile, I don’t need or want a movie where Chris Pratt travels halfway across the planet because he made a promise to a velociraptor. I’ve joked since the first movie that Pratt is only capable of playing Owen Grady like he’s inhabiting his Burt Macklin persona from Parks & Rec. But “I promised a velociraptor I’d rescue her baby” is such a patently absurd premise that I am now convinced the Burt Macklin thing is his intended approach. Owen Grady is a 10 year old’s conception of a cool action adventure hero, but I’m not even sure a 10 year old would be dumb enough to follow through on a promise to a dinosaur.

Maybe my animosity is due in large part because I came to it having just recently watched two incredible blockbusters: Top Gun: Maverick and the Indian-language historical epic RRR (now streaming on Netflix). The former is a legacy sequel that is good in every way that this (quasi) legacy sequel is bad, and the latter is one of the most electric, energizing feats of populist filmmaking I’ve seen in close to a decade. I finished those films immediately wanting to watch them again. If I ever see a frame of Jurassic World: Dominion again it’ll be too soon.

