U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of East Texas tribe’s gaming operation

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling will allow the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas to continue operating Naskila Gaming, its electronic bingo facility near Livingston.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the State of Texas does not have the authority to prohibit electronic bingo on tribal lands because electronic bingo is not a game that is prohibited by state law. The decision came in the case of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas. Both Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas operate electronic bingo facilities on their reservations.

“The Court’s decision is an affirmation of Tribal sovereignty and a victory for the Texas economy,” said Ricky Sylestine, Chairman of the Tribal Council of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. “The highest Court in the land has made clear that our Tribe has the right to legally operate electronic bingo on our reservation, just as we have the past six years. Our guests and employees now have certainty that the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will be able to offer electronic bingo on our reservation for many years to come.”

In 2015, the National Indian Gaming Commission approved gaming ordinances to allow the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo to operate electronic bingo on their reservations. The Texas attorney general soon sued to stop the tribes from operating their facilities, asserting a 1994 decision by the U.S. Fifth Circuit saying legislation that restored federal recognition for the two tribes conflicted with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The facilities were allowed to stay open as the case moved through the legal system, which is why Naskila Gaming has operated since May 2016.

Wednesday’s decision vacates the 1994 decision by the U.S. Fifth Circuit, effectively declaring that the Fifth Circuit decided the case incorrectly. The decision clears the way for Naskila Gaming to continue operating.

“We find no evidence Congress endowed state law with anything like the power Texas claims,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion issued Wednesday.

