Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Try to pay the minimum, on-time to protect your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt continues to climb in the U.S. as experts expect people to lean on their cards to offset inflation, rising interest rates and for help with basic expenses like food and utilities.

Rising prices could be detrimental to as many as 40% of Americans in households earning about $45,00 a year or less, according to recent analysis from NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for NerdWallet, said if you are in financial trouble or can’t make your minimum payment on your credit card, get help. The first place to turn is your credit card issuer.

“Credit card issuers have financial hardship programs that aren’t just for the pandemic,” Renter said. “So, whether you lose a job or bills just get out of control. Give them a call and they may be able to help reduce your payments temporarily.”

If that doesn’t work, Renter said look for a nonprofit credit counseling or debt management firm that can help you make plans to tackle your debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
1300 block of Helen Street.
7 safely escape Lufkin house fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
An 18-wheeler caught fire on Loop 287 in Lufkin on Tuesday night.
Traffic Alert: Truck fire slows traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii...
US sending $1 billion more in military aid to outgunned Ukraine
Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black...
Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters move through Montana’s largest city
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally after Fed’s big rate hike to fight inflation
John Kirby advises Americans on traveling to Ukraine.
White House advises Americans on traveling to Ukraine