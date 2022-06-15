Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Of course, once you factor in the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits today, but still below official Heat Advisory criteria. Winds today should again provide some relief from the heat as well. Looking ahead, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue through the weekend. Highs staying in the upper 90s, and low triple digits at times.

We continue to expect there to be low chances for a few showers on Friday and Saturday, and now Sunday as well. By no means will this be enough to cancel outdoor activities but know there is a chance you could encounter a shower or thundershower over the weekend. Also worth mentioning is the haze in the sky. As usual for this time of year, we are seeing dust make its way over the Atlantic from Africa, this is the cause of the haziness to the skies. It should give us some nice sunrises/sunsets but makes the days look a little funk if you ask me. Other than that, not much excitement going on in the weather world for at least the next week. Have a great Wednesday!

