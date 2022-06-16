Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to Lufkin hospitals after a car ran a stoplight at the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass Thursday morning and struck an SUV.

According to a press release, the wreck occurred at about 8:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a silver sedan that was heading south on Tulane Drive from the Target area ran a traffic light and hit an SUV that was heading north toward Cheddar’s on the feeder.

“The driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered severe injuries,” the press release stated. “Both drivers were transported by Lufkin Fire to local hospitals.”

The scene is now clear, the press release stated.

“The accident remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

