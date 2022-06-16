Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Moffett volunteer firefighters suffer serious injuries fighting fire
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
1300 block of Helen Street.
7 safely escape Lufkin house fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
An 18-wheeler caught fire on Loop 287 in Lufkin on Tuesday night.
Traffic Alert: Truck fire slows traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin

Latest News

Cooling stations are open for community at The Salvation Army of Tyler
Abandoned Twin Infants Found
Little Texas concert at Great Texas Balloon Race considered homecoming for Longview natives
‘Young Gun’ hot air balloon pilot talks Great Texas Balloon Race competition
Upshur Co. adjusts budget to accommodate rise in gas prices