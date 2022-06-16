Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run

William Rivis
William Rivis((Source: Nacogdoches County Judicial Records))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run which occurred in Nacogdoches back on June 7.

William Rivis 32, from Nacogdoches turned himself in at the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center on a warrant obtained by police on the charge of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, a Felony 2 charge. A felony 2 charge carries punishment ranges of 2 to 20 years.

The hit-and-run on June 7 happened in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m. A passing motorist had alerted authorities that an adult male was laying next to the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man dead from injuries sustained during what they believe was a hit-and-run. The man appeared to have been riding a bicycle before he was hit.

