Dallas-Arlington, Houston chosen as 2026 World Cup host cities

TEXAS (KWTX) - The Houston and Dallas/Arlington areas will host World Cup matches when the globe’s premier soccer tournament comes to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The other U.S. cities that will host World Cup matches are Atlanta, Georgia; Kansas City, Missouri; Seattle, Washington; Santa Clara and Inglewood, California; Baltimore, Maryland; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Miami, Florida; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In Mexico, the cities of Monterrey and Mexico City will host matches. Toronto is the only Canadian city announced as a host site.

