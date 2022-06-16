PHOTOS: Fort Worth firefighters fight to save large dog injured in house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - After firefighters with the Fort Worth Fire Department battled a house fire early Wednesday morning, they worked for almost 20 minutes trying to revive a large dog suffering from smoke inhalation.

“From all of us here at the Fort Worth Fire Department: Feel better soon, Slime,” a post on the Fort Worth Fire Department Facebook page stated. “You’re a good boy!”

According to the Facebook post, Fort Worth firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7300 block of South Ridge Trail. FWFD Engine No. 29 was the first at the scene, and they found the home engulfed in flames.

Just before 3:30AM this morning, the #FWFD responded to a residential structure fire in the 7300 block of South Ridge... Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Although all five of the home’s occupants made it out uninjured, Slime, the family dog was “in need of immediate medical attention.”

The crew from Engine 29 handed Slime off to the crew of Engine 39, who were standing by as the Rapid Intervention Team.

“The large dog, named Slime, was unresponsive,” the Facebook post stated. “Firefighters were not sure they would be able to revive him, but for close to 20 minutes, they did whatever they could.”

The FWFD firefighters used a human “non-rebreather mask” until a canine mask became available, the Facebook post stated. With enough patience, oxygen, water, and determination to save the family’s pet, they revived Slime.

The American Red Cross of Greater North Texas is providing the family with assistance.

