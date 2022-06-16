Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said a game warden pilot was involved in a plane crash Thursday at Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

“We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane,” the state agency said.

The Austin Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday just west of the I-35 bridge.

Officials said the “small plane” was only occupied by the pilot when it crashed into the lake. No others in the lake were injured during the crash.

Officials described the pilot as “experienced.” According to investigators, the game warden was conducting a test flight after some routine maintenance on the 2009 Tessna T206 plane when the aircraft started experiencing problems.

The pilot was transported to a nearby hospital with “potentially serious injuries.”

UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022

