Some cooling downpours will offer minor heat relief the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This heat dome has shifted to our north, which will allow that disturbance to our east to rotate westward on the southern periphery of its clockwise circulation, offering us a slight chance of some cooling downpours on both Friday and Saturday. Given how dry things are getting, we will gladly welcome any prospects for rain, even if it may extend into the weekend on Saturday.

We will continue with warm and sultry nights as overnight lows only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s. With abundant sunshine and sinking air in place, daytime highs will continue to flirt with the century mark for the foreseeable future as we top out in the upper 90′s to around 100-degrees.

Once we get into Father’s Day and next week, the heat dome will build back overhead and strengthen even more, leading to more scorching heat as highs will be around 100. It will also be mostly sunny and dry through next week as the only hope for some cooling rain showers and thunderstorms will be confined to the next couple of days.

