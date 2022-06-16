Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Some cooling downpours will offer minor heat relief the next couple of days

Weather Where You Live
Remaining hot with a few cooling downpours offering some minor heat relief for east Texas.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This heat dome has shifted to our north, which will allow that disturbance to our east to rotate westward on the southern periphery of its clockwise circulation, offering us a slight chance of some cooling downpours on both Friday and Saturday.   Given how dry things are getting, we will gladly welcome any prospects for rain, even if it may extend into the weekend on Saturday.

We will continue with warm and sultry nights as overnight lows only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s.  With abundant sunshine and sinking air in place, daytime highs will continue to flirt with the century mark for the foreseeable future as we top out in the upper 90′s to around 100-degrees.

Once we get into Father’s Day and next week, the heat dome will build back overhead and strengthen even more, leading to more scorching heat as highs will be around 100.  It will also be mostly sunny and dry through next week as the only hope for some cooling rain showers and thunderstorms will be confined to the next couple of days.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University website)
Documents obtained by lawyer show SFA to pay former president $800K severance
Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler diesel spill causing US-59 lane closures
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler diesel spill causing US-59 lane closures
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips