Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer((Source: Jasper County jail))
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who were arrested in connection with the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper have been indicted on murder charges.

An employee with the Jasper County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer were indicted on first-degree murder charges on May 12.

Minter-McMullen and Taucer were arrested earlier this year in connection with the death of 57-year-old Rexie Roy McMullen Jr. Judge Mike Smith arraigned them and set their bond amounts at $1.5 million.

Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)(Brandy Wyble)

Minter-McMullen was arrested on March 22, and authorities filed a murder charge on Taucer at the county jail, where he was already incarcerated on a burglary of a building charge.

Jasper police also said Jeramy Wayne Nickens was charged with arson in connection with the fire at Rexie Mcmullen’s house.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street back in February found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Previous stories: 2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire

Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
GTBR Practice Flight
High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight
SPORTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-16-22
SPORTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-16-22
Wildfire Danger
Officials say despite Forest Service’s ‘moderate risk’ tag, wildfire risk high