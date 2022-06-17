Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the...
The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.

Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy. Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle. Police Chief Al Jones said.

Phillips could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. It was unclear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Fischer had twice driven away from officers during traffic stops when he drove onto a dead-end street and turned his vehicle around, police said. Phillips stopped his vehicle, got out, then fired as Fischer drove toward him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the...
Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect
3 suspects arrested after Crockett tobacco store robbery
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire
A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage...
Harris County deputies release video of vehicle in fatal shooting of 8-year-old
New details in the investigation of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas.
Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain