Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Get ready for another hot afternoon as we round out the work week. Highs will top off in the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day, and while humidity values are somewhat lower, heat indices will still likely reach 100 degrees or greater for some spots across East Texas, so please stay cool and hydrated as best as you can. A haze to the sky remains for some thanks to persistent Saharan Dust, so those with COPD, Asthma, or sensitive respiratory systems should limit time outdoors. Some relief from the heat is in sight as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, so cross your fingers and do your rain dance! You just might get lucky with some rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Isolated rain chances will continue into the weekend, but coverage will remain low. If you happen to get a little bit of rain or even a downpour with some thunder, be sure to count yourself lucky. Since most of East Texas remains dry over the next several days, expect afternoon temperatures to remain hot in the middle to upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Skies look to dry out by the next work week and another chance to hit 100 degrees arrives by next Wednesday. Might want to think of somewhere indoors to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday!

