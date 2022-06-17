Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Get ready for another hot afternoon as we round out the work week. Highs will top off in the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day, and while humidity values are somewhat lower, heat indices will still likely reach 100 degrees or greater for some spots across East Texas, so please stay cool and hydrated as best as you can. A haze to the sky remains for some thanks to persistent Saharan Dust, so those with COPD, Asthma, or sensitive respiratory systems should limit time outdoors. Some relief from the heat is in sight as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, so cross your fingers and do your rain dance! You just might get lucky with some rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Isolated rain chances will continue into the weekend, but coverage will remain low. If you happen to get a little bit of rain or even a downpour with some thunder, be sure to count yourself lucky. Since most of East Texas remains dry over the next several days, expect afternoon temperatures to remain hot in the middle to upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Skies look to dry out by the next work week and another chance to hit 100 degrees arrives by next Wednesday. Might want to think of somewhere indoors to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Some cooling downpours will offer minor heat relief the next couple of days