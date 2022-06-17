Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Harris County deputies release video of vehicle in fatal shooting of 8-year-old

A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage...
A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a vehicle used in a shooting that killed Paul Vasquez,7, Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. June 12 in the 13821 block of McNair Street where the victim sustained a gunshot wound during that drive by shooting. 

Also home at the time of the shooting was the victim’s mother and two older brothers.

Vasquez was transported to Ben Taub hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Homicide investigators determined that a white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima drove by the residence and fired into the home multiple times.  

The vehicle has extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators have identified no suspects at this time.  

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire
New details in the investigation of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas.
Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain
The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the...
Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees