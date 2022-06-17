Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mini pizzas by East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Thompson

Food Styling by Catrine Kelty
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our guest this week makes a quick, easy, and delicious snack or light meal you can enjoy anytime with your favorite toppings. Kinsey Jeffers Thompson shares the recipe with anchor Sydney Shadrix.

Mini pizzas by East Texas Food Bank

Servings: 6

Ingredients

  • 1 medium bell pepper (red or green)
  • 8 ounces button mushrooms
  • 1 large tomato
  • 1 chunk part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 6 whole grain English muffins
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp dried basil
  • 1 can tomato sauce, no salt added
  • 12 slices Turkey Pepperoni slices

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  2. Rinse bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomato.
  3. Remove core and cut pepper into thin slices. Slice mushrooms ¼-inch thick. Remove core and dice tomato into ¼-inch pieces.
  4. In a small bowl, grate cheese.
  5. Split English muffins in half. Place them on a baking sheet. Bake until edges are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Prepare sauce while muffins cook.
  6. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add peppers and mushrooms. Cook for 5 minutes. If needed, use a colander to drain vegetables.
  7. Transfer veggies to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes. Stir to combine.
  8. Stir spices into tomato sauce. Do this directly in the can.
  9. When muffins are lightly browned, spoon 1 Tablespoon sauce over each muffin half. Coat evenly.
  10. Layer veggies evenly over sauce. If using pepperoni, place one slice on each muffin half. Top with shredded cheese.
  11. Bake muffins until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 6–8 minutes.
  12. Let pizzas cool for 2 minutes before serving.

Image Source/Recipe Source: www.cookingmatters.com

