Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas committee still trying to question Uvalde police

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 9, 2022, honoring the two teachers and 19 students killed in the shooting at the school on May 24.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Uvalde still haven’t committed to speaking to a Texas House committee investigating the May 24 massacre at an elementary school and the law enforcement response that day, the lawmaker leading the probe said Friday.

Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows said his committee was in conversations with the Uvalde Police Department and hoped to announce soon whether members of the force will appear as witnesses.

It came a day after comments by Burrows raised uncertainty about whether Uvalde police would cooperate, saying Thursday there was a question of whether the local officers would “visit with us voluntarily” about the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

First lady Jill Biden addressed the issue during the National Parent Teacher Association Convention in Maryland on Friday. (Source: White House/CNN)

He went even further Thursday night on social media, tweeting: “Most have fully cooperated and want to help determine the facts for the Uvalde community and all Texans. Burrows said he did not understand why Uvalde police “would not want the same.”

The police department didn’t immediately reply to messages left Friday seeking comment.

Weeks after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, law enforcement officials have stopped providing updates about what they’ve learned about the shooting and the police response. Their silence comes after authorities gave conflicting and incorrect accounts in the days after the shooting, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them.

Officials also haven’t released records sought under public information laws to media outlets, including The Associated Press, often citing broad exemptions and the ongoing investigation. It has raised concerns about whether such records will be released, even to victims’ families.

The state House committee has interviewed more than a dozen witnesses behind closed doors as of Friday, including state police, school staff and school district police. The list of witnesses provided by the committee so far has not included Pete Arrendondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, who has faced criticism over his actions during the attack.

Burrows defended the committee interviewing witnesses in private and not revealing their findings so far, saying its members want an accurate account before issuing a report.

“One person’s truth may be different than another person’s truth,” Burrows said Friday.

Since the shooting, Republican leaders in Texas have called for more mental health funding but not new gun restrictions. Authorities say the 18-year-old gunman used and AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. Police did not confront he gunman for more than an hour, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go in.

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
David Stua (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Game warden piloting plane that crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Former President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance since the House committee...
Trump teases 2024 run as GOP rivals emerge, 1/6 hearings hit
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021....
Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street closes out worst week since 2020 with slight gain
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote