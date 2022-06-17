Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Fire Department, Red Cross remind East Texans swimmers how to stay safe

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to pool safety, the Tyler Fire Department and Red Cross say the best thing to do is to be prepared for an emergency.

“If you prevent something from happening, you don’t have an emergency down the line,” said Red Cross lifeguard instructor Randell Plaza.

Some safety tips include: close supervision, staying hydrated, and wearing proper swim attire including swim aids.

“Floaties, water wings, pool noodles, inner tubes, and those types of things float, but they’re not necessarily designed to save. A proper-fitting life jacket is designed to keep you safe,” said Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

According to the CDC, 11 people drown in the U.S. on average each day.

“Drownings can occur in a matter of seconds,” Findley said. “Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in kids under four years of age.”

Findley said one way to decrease the chances of drowning occurring is to stay alert and supervise children.

“Especially infants and toddlers should never be more than an arm’s reach away from an adult,” Findley said.

“If you get tired, get out. Take a break. The water will be there when you get back,” Plaza said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Source: Gray News Media
