Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Lufkin police arrest man accused of shooting mother of his children

Pictured is Alexander Blow after a February 17, 2017, arrest. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Pictured is Alexander Blow after a February 17, 2017, arrest. (Source: Angelina County Jail)(Angelina County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a 35-year-old man Friday afternoon in connection with allegations that he shot the mother of his children.

Alexander Damone Blow, of Lufkin, is being held in the Angelina County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Lufkin Police Department media report, the shooting incident occurred in the 400 block of College Drive at about 3:37 p.m. Friday. LPD officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress.

The LPD media report did not specify the severity of the woman’s injury or injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire
3 suspects arrested after Crockett tobacco store robbery
Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones, one of the star's of CMT's Big Texas Heat
‘I’ve had a wild ride:’ Longtime Trinity police chief stepping down
Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 6-18-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
GTBR Begins
Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight