Lufkin police arrest man accused of shooting mother of his children

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a 35-year-old man Friday afternoon in connection with allegations that he shot the mother of his children.

Alexander Damone Blow, of Lufkin, is being held in the Angelina County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Lufkin Police Department media report, the shooting incident occurred in the 400 block of College Drive at about 3:37 p.m. Friday. LPD officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress.

The LPD media report did not specify the severity of the woman’s injury or injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.