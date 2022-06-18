Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

A few showers/thundershowers possible today. Highs in the upper 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Jun. 18, 2022
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for this afternoon, ending this evening. There is a chance for more scattered showers and thundershowers today, but by no means will this be an all-day washout. When thunder roars, go indoors - if you are in the vicinity of a shower/thundershower today, move things inside until it passes. You’re able to track activity on radar with our free KLTVweather or KTREweather app on your smartphone, this will be a great resource for you this weekend.

Both today and tomorrow will feature about the same conditions, with highs again in the upper 90s and a chance for rain tomorrow. Looking ahead, next week will feature multiple triple digit days, and no rain in the forecast. It’s already been a hot start to summer, and it looks like the heat will continue to be with us through next week. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying safe this weekend. The heat is no joke, as is the lightning from a summer thundershower. Have a great Saturday.

