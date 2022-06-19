Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Newton County deputies arrest Orange man in connection with fatal shooting

Zachary Wilson (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday evening in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Deweyville.

According to a post on the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 190 block of County Road 4213 to check out a 911 call about a fatal shooting at about 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was identified as James Holly, 39, the Facebook post stated.

NCSO deputies arrived at the scene at 5:44 p.m. Saturday and arrested Orange native Zachary Allen Wilson, the alleged shooter. Wilson was taken to the Newton County Jail.

On Sunday, a judge arraigned Wilson on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount was set at $75,000.

“This case is active and is still under investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

