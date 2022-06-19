Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Organizers go to scorecards after final flight of Great Texas Balloon Race canceled

Weather shortened the competition in an annual East Texas hot air balloon event.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Weather shortened the competition in an annual East Texas hot air balloon event.

The final competitive flight for pilots in the Great Texas Balloon Race was canceled Sunday morning by race organizers due to unsafe atmospheric conditions.

As a result, they went to the scorecards to see who accrued the most points in the previous two days’ flights.

Finishing first overall was pilot Nick Donner, who won $7,500. The second-place finisher was Rhett Heartsill, winning $3,700, and finishing third was Johnny Petrhen, winning $2,500. The Winner of the Young Guns category was Patrick Nilz, who won $2,500.

Longtime commentator and voice of the balloon race Glen Moyer spoke to East Texas News about how the competition played out and the continuing popularity of the Texas event.

