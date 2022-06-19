Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We saw a decent amount of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon which brought some much needed rainfall, as well as a decent cooldown to some lucky folks. The scattered rain this weekend was certainly appreciated, because starting tomorrow our skies are set to remain mostly dry and temperatures will trend quite hot throughout the entire next work week. Monday morning will start off warm in the lower to middle 70s before sunny skies allow a quick warm up into the middle to upper 90s to near 100 degrees for highs in the afternoon. Humidity values are not off the charts right now, but will still allow the heat index to climb over 100 degrees for a good chunk of the area, so please stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities. Higher pressure will continue to build right over East Texas and the southern United States, keeping our skies mostly dry and temperatures well above average. 100 degree highs will be possible Wednesday through Saturday, and heat index values could easily surpass 105 degrees at times, so heat safety remains the main weather story here in East Texas for the next several days. Always remember to check the back seat before you leave your car for work or going on an errand, it could save a life. Also be sure to leave an ample supply of water for any outdoor pets, and even bring them indoors during the heat of the day if possible. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible each afternoon, but most of us won’t see much of anything. A weak cold front will attempt to dip as far south as the Red River next Sunday, which just might bring a better chance at scattered rain and maybe even some cooler temperatures for a day or two.

