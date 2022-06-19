Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny/partly cloudy today. A low chance for a few showers/thundershowers. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Mostly sunny/partly cloudy today. A low chance for a few showers/thundershowers. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, with a low chance for a few showers/thundershowers. Highs this afternoon will make it to the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits in many locations. Today’s chance for rain isn’t enough to cancel any outdoor Father’s Day and/or Juneteenth plans/activities, but I would have a plan in case you need to move indoors for a few minutes while showers pass.

Looking ahead, hot and dry conditions are expected to continue. The extended forecast features highs in the upper 90s/low 100s, mostly sunny skies, and no rain. Heading into next weekend, there are some signs we could see rain return to the forecast, that will be something to watch this coming week. Have a great Sunday/Father’s Day/Juneteenth.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Alexander Blow after a February 17, 2017, arrest. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin police arrest man accused of shooting mother of his children
Destiny Jones (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Former Shelby County jailer arrested for allegedly stealing cash from inmate
Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Couple indicted in connection with shooting death of man found after Jasper fire
3 suspects arrested after Crockett tobacco store robbery

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-19-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 6-18-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 6-18-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 6-18-22
Saturday Weather Trivia 6-18-22
Saturday Weather Trivia