Boil water notice issued for part of Nacodoches

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches reports due to a loss of pressure a boil water notice has been issued for the Central Heights North area.

Central Heights North area
Central Heights North area(City of Nacogdoches)

Customers are to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bart Allen or Ronnie Lyles at 936-564-5046.

