Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, says they will hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department, and will speak with another officer from the school district police and a member of the Department of Public Safety.

After Burrows’ opening statements Monday, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

